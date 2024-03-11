Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 171,793 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 535,749 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,793 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.0% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $134,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.04.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,893 shares of company stock valued at $21,512,829 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.95. The company had a trading volume of 62,566,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,326,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $569.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

