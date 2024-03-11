Polar Capital Holdings Plc Boosts Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 431,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,587 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.98% of monday.com worth $68,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in monday.com by 28.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in monday.com by 3.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in monday.com by 184.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in monday.com by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.64.

monday.com Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.42. 225,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,245. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3,148.84 and a beta of 1.18. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. monday.com’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

