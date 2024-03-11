Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires 453,067 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 10,836.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,067 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in PDD were worth $44,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PDD by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PDD by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PDD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

PDD Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $2.88 on Monday, reaching $113.22. 7,321,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,410,001. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $152.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.14. The company has a market cap of $149.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

