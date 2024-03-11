Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires 105,281 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,414,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,281 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Rambus were worth $78,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $255,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,128.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,946,618.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $1.87 on Monday, reaching $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,143. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

