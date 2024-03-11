Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.58. 156,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 405,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLRX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 17.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,612.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,738.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,738.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,485 shares of company stock worth $869,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,692 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,564,000 after acquiring an additional 434,429 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,047,000 after acquiring an additional 658,516 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,186,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,254,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 120,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

