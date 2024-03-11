PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Up to $23.12

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $24.75. PLDT shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 31,680 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Get PLDT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHI

PLDT Stock Performance

PLDT Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 9.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLDT

(Get Free Report)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.