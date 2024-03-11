PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Up to $23.12

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $24.75. PLDT shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 31,680 shares traded.
StockNews.com upgraded shares of PLDT from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.05%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 9.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
