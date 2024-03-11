Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Acquired by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 323,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 60,727 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 117,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,839,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,246,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after acquiring an additional 454,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $92,521.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,918.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $92,521.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,918.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,579,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,787,005.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,782 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $9.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $9.77.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.68 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

