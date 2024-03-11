Piper Sandler Raises Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $54.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Vital Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $50.38 on Thursday. Vital Energy has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $62.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $129,151,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $32,254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,644,000 after acquiring an additional 497,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $15,542,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.