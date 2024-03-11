Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $196.69

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $196.69 and last traded at $191.50, with a volume of 7850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PIPR

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.99.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $1,232,669.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $1,232,669.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,678 shares of company stock worth $10,044,513. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.