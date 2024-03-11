Piper Sandler Boosts GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $145.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of GoDaddy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.13.

GDDY stock opened at $113.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $116.31.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $6,589,068.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,599,518.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 28,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $3,138,451.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,370,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $6,589,068.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,423 shares in the company, valued at $43,599,518.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,015 shares of company stock valued at $11,849,375. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,713,000 after buying an additional 561,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

