Phoenix New Media (FENG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th.
Phoenix New Media Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of FENG stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.68. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix New Media
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 100% Upside in This Real Estate Stock, Institutions Buying In
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Goldman Likes This Apparel Stock, Markets Love It Even More
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Commvault Continues its Rally, Outpacing Tech Stocks, Midcaps
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.