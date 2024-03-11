Phoenix New Media (FENG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th.

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of FENG stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.68. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phoenix New Media in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

