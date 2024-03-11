Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.11.

PEY traded down C$0.48 on Monday, hitting C$14.36. The company had a trading volume of 909,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,572. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$10.38 and a 1-year high of C$15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.18. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 16,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,600.00. In related news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total value of C$196,350.00. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.85 per share, with a total value of C$205,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $354,840 and have sold 111,194 shares valued at $1,405,284. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

