PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367,948 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $97,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $163.96. 1,398,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,619,230. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $225.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.91 and a 200 day moving average of $168.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

Read Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.