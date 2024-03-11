Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Acquired by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.15% of Penumbra worth $14,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Penumbra by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,560,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 11.6% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 155,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Penumbra by 37.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,862,000 after acquiring an additional 137,750 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,809,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total transaction of $182,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total value of $182,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at $41,106,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,773 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $245.75. The company had a trading volume of 29,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.93 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.85 and a 200-day moving average of $240.60.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.36.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

