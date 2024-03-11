Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,342 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after acquiring an additional 237,961 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,623,000 after acquiring an additional 136,267 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,516 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Okta by 7.7% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,599,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,392,000 after acquiring an additional 113,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,689.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,675 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $222,907.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,265.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,118 shares of company stock worth $1,776,577. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.39.

Okta Price Performance

Okta stock opened at $110.30 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

