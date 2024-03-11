Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $42,157,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Stock Up 1.6 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -152.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

