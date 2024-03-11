Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $792,000 in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.