Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 230,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 120.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $47,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASTS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.