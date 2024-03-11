Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 96.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Relx by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,305,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 131,711 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Relx by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 58,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,560,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Relx by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,672,000 after buying an additional 1,775,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Relx by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $43.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.526 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

RELX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

