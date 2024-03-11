Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 4,823 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABR. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ABR stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

