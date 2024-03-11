Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 1,532,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 16,070,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.17 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,232,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 234,729 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $4,932,000. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 300.0% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 73.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

