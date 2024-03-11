PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

PED opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.51. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Insider Transactions at PEDEVCO

In other news, President John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $27,500.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 838,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $27,500.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 838,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 455,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,300 shares of company stock valued at $206,411. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

About PEDEVCO

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. ( NYSE:PED Free Report ) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.