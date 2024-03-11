Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey Sells 7,500 Shares

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$328,125.00.

Robert Berthold Espey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$328,125.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 11,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$484,000.00.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of PKI traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$43.44. 94,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,937. Parkland Co. has a 52 week low of C$27.50 and a 52 week high of C$47.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.64. The firm has a market cap of C$7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87.

Parkland Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.69.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Featured Stories

