Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Cut to Market Perform at Cormark

Cormark cut shares of Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has C$37.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$40.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.20.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POU

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$26.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$24.59 and a 12 month high of C$33.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total transaction of C$841,120.00. 45.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.