Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 41,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 73,964 shares.The stock last traded at $14.53 and had previously closed at $14.25.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 39.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, its domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, its owned television stations; and its international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión, as well as domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
