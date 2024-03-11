Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 41,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 73,964 shares.The stock last traded at $14.53 and had previously closed at $14.25.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 39.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, its domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, its owned television stations; and its international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión, as well as domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

