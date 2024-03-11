Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.45. 1,252,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,467. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $158.91. The company has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

