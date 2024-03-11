Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases 5,736 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $19,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 933,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,848. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $39.97.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.