Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $59.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 12.2% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $59,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $179.05. 514,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,053. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $180.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.55.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.