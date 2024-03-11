Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $851,886.60 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $26.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.