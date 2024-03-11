Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $851,886.60 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:PLTR opened at $26.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
