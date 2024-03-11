Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) CFO Sells $1,825,100.00 in Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $186.08 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.59 and a 200 day moving average of $160.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 103,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 55,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

