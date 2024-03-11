Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.50.

PCRX opened at $31.41 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $835,000. Torno Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 116,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

