Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PACB

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of PACB stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.21. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,371 shares of company stock worth $659,806. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 748,630 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.