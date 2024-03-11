Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Position Boosted by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

COWZ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,016,342 shares. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

