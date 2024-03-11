OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KIDS

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $27.70 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $53.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $646.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $81,458.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.