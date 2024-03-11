Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of OESX opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.60. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. Research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

