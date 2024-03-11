Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Photronics by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of PLAB opened at $28.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $34.16.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

