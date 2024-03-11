Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $767,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,697,000 after purchasing an additional 125,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,626,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,374,932.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,160,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,373,586,294.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,570,906 shares of company stock worth $383,420,768. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

