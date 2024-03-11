Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.77

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.77 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03), with a volume of 2256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Origin Enterprises
Origin Enterprises Price Performance
Origin Enterprises Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,953.49%.
Origin Enterprises Company Profile
Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.
