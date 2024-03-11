O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Decreased by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $7.29 on Monday, reaching $1,076.91. 41,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,067. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $795.74 and a twelve month high of $1,098.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,023.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $972.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

