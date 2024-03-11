Orchid (OXT) Trading Up 12% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $156.71 million and approximately $13.21 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00018032 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00026180 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001884 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,888.52 or 0.99916405 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008756 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.19 or 0.00158376 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.15798007 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $17,660,230.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

