Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.17

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $162.66 million and $13.81 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00017226 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00025222 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,551.41 or 1.00013007 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00187739 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.15873524 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $13,977,672.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.