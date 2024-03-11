Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in Oracle by 7.8% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 45.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after acquiring an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,630,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,675,083. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.91. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $313.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

