Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.00.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Institutional Trading of Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $112.42 on Monday. Oracle has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

