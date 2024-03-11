OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Price Performance
OPHC stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter.
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
