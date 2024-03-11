OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

OPHC stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

