Oppenheimer Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.21.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRNS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

MRNS stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $483.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 85,455 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 747.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 67,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,673,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after buying an additional 95,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.