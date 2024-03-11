Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Runway Growth Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Runway Growth Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Runway Growth Finance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut Runway Growth Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.95.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 14.4 %

Shares of RWAY opened at $11.56 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $468.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.26 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.26%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Runway Growth Finance

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 812,500 shares of company stock worth $9,957,116. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $12,670,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,409 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 307,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 89.5% in the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 261,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 123,719 shares in the last quarter.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

