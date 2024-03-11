ONUS (ONUS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $45.82 Million

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a market cap of $45.82 million and $78,740.05 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ONUS has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.46964227 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $81,684.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

