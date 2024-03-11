Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONCT. Brookline Capital Management raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.27. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,029.17% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 221,250 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 69.8% during the third quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 494,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

