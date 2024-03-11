Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Trimmed by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCFree Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 406.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 101,348 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 167,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 64,693 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.43. The company had a trading volume of 570,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,330. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

