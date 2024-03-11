OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 48,988 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 586.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 48,988 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

NYSE APTV opened at $78.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $87.16. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $115.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

